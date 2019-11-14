International Development News
Development News Edition

15 Disqualified Congress-JD(S) Karnataka MLAs join BJP

A day after Supreme Court's Karnataka verdict,15 out of 17 disqualified rebel MLAs, including those from Congress and JD(S) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 12:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 12:25 IST
15 Disqualified Congress-JD(S) Karnataka MLAs join BJP
15 Karnataka disqualified MLAs joins BJP. Image Credit: ANI

A day after Supreme Court's Karnataka verdict,15 out of 17 disqualified rebel MLAs, including those from Congress and JD(S) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa here. Out of the 17 disqualified MLAs, MTB Nagaraj is already a member of the BJP, while Roshan Baig has been left out. The top court has allowed 17 disqualified rebel MLAs to contest in the upcoming bypolls which are slated to be held on December 5.

Baig did not attend the BJP joining program held at the party office here. According to sources, he was not allowed to take membership of BJP due to the IMA Ponzi scam and allegations against him in RSS worker Rudresh's murder case. "We didn't come out of the coalition government just to save the state from evil politics. We came out of Congress and JD(S) and joined BJP, it's not anti-defection, it's political polarisation. We will stand with BJP leaders and we will work along with them as they have given us a chance to work along with them. I thank you all including Prime Minister, Home Minister and BJP working president JP Nadda," said H Vishwanath, one of the 17 disqualified MLAs.

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday upheld the decision of the then Karnataka speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to disqualify 17 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law but said that they can contest the upcoming by-elections in the state. The rebel legislators were disqualified by the then speaker K R Ramesh Kumar in July earlier this year under the anti-defection law after they tendered their resignation. They were also barred from contesting polls for the duration of the current assembly, which is slated to end in 2023.

The move led to the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, paving way for BJP to stake claim to form a new government in the state. The disgruntled MLAs then moved the apex court challenging their disqualification. They sought quashing of the order passed by the Speaker and prohibition imposed on them to contest elections. The matter was reserved by the court on October 25. The elections for 15 out of 17 seats are slated to be held on December 5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Admissions scandal in background as S.Koreans sit for gruelling college exam

A record low number of South Korean students sat for the annual college entrance exam on Thursday, a test that many of them have prepared for since day one at school, and for which the country delayed work hours and put flights on hold.A co...

Panasonic develops new battery management technology

Panasonic announced on Thursday that it has developed a new battery management technology which measures the Electrochemical Impedance of multi-cell stacked batteries. The technology is expected to be applied to various devices that use lit...

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pays tribute to mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh on his demise

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday paid tribute to legendary mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh after his demise earlier today. I pay tribute to Vashishtha Narayan Singh. He not only made his name in the academic arena but al...

More biosecurity officers to help protect NZ from pests and diseases

Another 51 quarantine officers and four new biosecurity detector dog teams will help protect New Zealand from invasive pests and diseases this summer, says Biosecurity Minister Damien OConnor.The Government is delivering on its commitment t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019