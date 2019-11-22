BJP confident of winning all 15 seats in Karnataka bypolls: Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) kicked off its by-poll campaign in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan expressed confidence that his party will win all 15 assembly seats. He also targeted the opposition saying, "there is no coordination in the Congress" and added rival's ally Janata Dal-United (JDU) will not fight these polls together.

"We do not forget anybody in our party. We have given responsibility to every leader and will work under target which has been set. BJP does not need to win eight seats, we require only six seats. But, I am confident that we will win all the 15 assembly constituencies.," he said while speaking to ANI. "Both Congress and JDS were indulged in a war of words. There is no coordination inside the Congress. Siddaramaiah is alone in the Congress party. Congress and JDS will never come together again," the Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister said.

The by-elections for 15 out of 17 seats are slated to be held on December 5. The results will be declared on December 9. (ANI)

