KPCC predicts new political development in KTKA after bypolls

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 17:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 17:07 IST
Congress Karnataka unit chief Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday said there will be a "new political development" in the state after the December 5 bypolls to 15 assembly segments, as he rubbished reports of internal differences and non-cooperation in the party for campaigning. The main issue in this election (bypolls) is- this government has been formed illegally, and BJP that was trying to save it will face a snub, Rao said.

".....people will come to a good decision in the bypolls and there will be a new political development," he told reporters here. Several Congress leaders including congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah have been predicting the collapse of the BJP government in the state after the bypolls and the possibility of a mid-term polls.

The ruling BJP needs to win at least six seats in the bypolls to remain in a majority in the 224-member assembly, which will still have two vacant seats-- Maski and R R Nagar. However, JD(S) leaders, who have indicated that they dont want mid-term polls, have stated that a call will be taken on the partys role, in case the ruling BJP loses majority, only after the results on December 9.

Rubbishing reports of differences within the party and non-cooperation of leaders for campaigning, Rao said "We are covering all constituencies and leaders are participating. Campaign meetings will begin only from tomorrow, at some places in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah has begun campaigning.

Tomorrow, Veerappa Moily and I are going to Chikkaballapura.Parameshwar and few of us will be campaigning in Bengaluru later... D K Shivakumar has also communicated that he will be joining after November 24, he said. All leaders were on the field and cooperating, he added.

Rao alleged that BJP leaders did not have anything else to focus on and hence were targeting Siddaramaiah by spreading reports that he was left alone in the campaigning. Congress sources had recently said several senior leaders were upset with Siddaramaiah and Raos unilateral style of functioning and about their opinion not being considered during selection of candidates for the bypolls.

Citing political developments in Maharashtra, where the Congress and NCP were in talks to form a government along with Shiv Sena who was till recently BJPs ally, Rao claimed there was a feeling that BJP was a danger for the country, and there is growing opinion to unite against it. Developments in Mumbai makes it clear that no one is able to tolerate BJPs behaviour..

today the issue is not only about ideological differences, but the dictatorial way in which the country is being governed and any voice of dissent against Narendra Modi and Amit Shah was not being tolerated, he said. There should be reasons for Shiv Sena that was in alliance with the BJP to come out and stand against them, Rao pointed out.

"The message clearly will be applicable for Karnataka too...does our state need politics of poaching and allurements practised by BJP?" the congress leader asked..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

