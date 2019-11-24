International Development News
Bihar: Anwarul Haq quits NCP citing lack of 'morality' in party

After Ajit Pawar joined hands with the BJP to form government in Maharashtra, Bihar National Congress Party (NCP) state secretary Anwarul Haq resigned on Friday citing that the party lacks "morality".

  Katihar (Bihar)
  Updated: 24-11-2019 16:57 IST
  • Created: 24-11-2019 16:57 IST
Bihar NaNCP state secretary Anwarul Haq speaks to media in Katihar on Tuesday.

After Ajit Pawar joined hands with the BJP to form government in Maharashtra, Bihar National Congress Party (NCP) state secretary Anwarul Haq resigned on Friday citing that the party lacks "morality". "Now there is no morality left in the NCP, therefore it is not possible to remain in this party," he said while speaking to media in Katihar in the morning.

The comments from Haq came after NCP leader Ajit Pawar formed the government with the Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra on Saturday. "Forming an alliance with the small enemy Shiv Sena was still acceptable but with the big enemy BJP is not at all acceptable," he added.

At a time when deliberations among Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on the formation of a non-BJP government in the state had seemingly reached the final stage, the BJP formed the government in a surprise development on Saturday morning when Fadnavis took oath for the second consecutive term as the state Chief Minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy. The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

Earlier today, the top court has issued notices to the Maharashtra government, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, and asked for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on November 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

