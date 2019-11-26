PM Modi meets Amit Shah, J P Nadda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Tuesday with BJP chief Amit Shah, who is also the Union home minister, and the party's working president J P Nadda after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday.

Though there was no official word on what transpired in the meeting, the leaders are believed to have deliberated on the Maharashtra situation.

The rival Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance has expressed confidence of having a majority in the 288-member assembly, insisting that the Devendra Fadnavis government lacks the requisite number.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)