Left parties target BJP on Pragya Thakur's remarks on Godse

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 22:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 22:17 IST
The Left parties on Friday attacked the BJP over party MP Pragya Thakur's comments while reacting to DMK leader A Raja's remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse in Lok Sabha, and asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah endorse her comments. After opposition members protested against Thakur's remarks, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said only the DMK leader's speech during the discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill will go on record.

Later, the Lok Sabha secretariat issued a official communication, saying Thakur's remarks are "non-recorded". "Today, received an invite to a meeting of the National Committee on 19/12 on the observation of the Mahatma's 150 years. A BJP MP in Parliament reiterated how this should be done by hailing Godse. Her views are abominable. Can she remain a BJP MP?" CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted.

"Godse in India and Gandhi to the rest of the world. This forked tongue of the RSS/BJP and its normalisation of terror cannot go on. Godse was a terrorist who murdered Gandhi," he said in another tweet. The government has set up a national committee for commemoration of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

CPI general secretary D Raja said Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should clarify if they endorse her remarks.

"This has been her stated position. PM had said he will never forgive and forget when she had said this on an earlier occasion. Amit Shah said that there will be disciplinary action. But she keeps this position on the issue. The PM should answer, Shah should answer. Do they and the BJP endorse this view too," said Raja. During the Lok Sabha election campaign, Thakur had described Godse as a patriot, triggering a huge political storm.

Later, she had apologised for her statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

