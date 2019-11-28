International Development News
Development News Edition

Vajpayee govt created Jharkhand, Modi taking it forward: Shah

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chatra
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 13:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 13:33 IST
Vajpayee govt created Jharkhand, Modi taking it forward: Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday said that the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government had created Jharkhand and the Narendra Modi dispensation is taking it forward. Speaking at an election rally here he said that Jharkhand had witnessed large scale corruption during the previous governments but there is not a single charge of graft against the Raghubar Das government in the state.

He said the JMM, Congress and the RJD are fighting the state Assembly election in an alliance. "I would like to ask Hemant Babu (Soren) what was the stand of Congress when youth of Jharkhand were fighting for a separate state." The Home minister claimed that the law and order situation has improved in the state and the "Raghubar Das government has buried Naxalism 20-feet under the earth in Jharkhand. The BJP president that the Das government has provided electricity to 38-lakh households in the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Traffic to be affected on occasion of Shahidi Gurupurab in Delhi: Police

Traffic will be affected at several places in the national capital on Sunday because of processions on Shahidi Gurupurab, the Delhi Police said on Thursday. According to an advisory, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee will take ou...

TMC set to sweep West Bengal assembly bypolls

West Bengals ruling TMC on Thursday looked set to win all the three assembly seats bypolls for which were held on Monday, bagging Kaliaganj and Kharagpur Sadar, and establishing an unassailable lead in Karimpur. Tapan Deb Sinha of the Trin...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, forex weaken as Hong Kong law fans trade worries

Assets in the developing world declined on Thursday as investors turned away from risk after China warned it would retaliate in response to U.S. legislation backing anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. U.S. President Donald Trump on Wed...

SA and neighbor countries finalize plans for festive season

The Department of Home Affairs is gearing itself to deal with high volumes of travelers at all the countrys ports of entry during the festive season.The department, in collaboration with other border law enforcement agencies and six countri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019