International Development News
Development News Edition

WB bypolls : TMC bags all three seats

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 18:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 18:07 IST
WB bypolls : TMC bags all three seats

In a major boost for the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, the party on Thursday bagged all the three assembly seats where bypolls were held on November 25 by trouncing the BJP. The TMC won the Kaliaganj, Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur bypolls.

The BJP emerged in the second position in all the three seats. Tapan Deb Sinha of TMC won the Kaliaganj seat in a close contest, defeating his nearest BJP rival Kamal Chandra Sarkar by 2,418 votes, EC officials said.

Kaliaganj is an assembly segment under Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency, which the BJP had won a few months ago. In the 2019 parliamentary election BJP had a lead of over 56,000 votes in the segment. TMC's Pradip Sarkar wrested Kharagpur Sadar seat from BJP, which came as a shock for the saffron party as it was earlier held by the party's state president Dilip Ghosh before he was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Medinipur seat.

Sarkar defeated Premchandra Jha of BJP by a comfortable margin of 20,788 votes. The saffron party had a lead of nearly 45,000 votes in this seat during the Lok Sabha polls. Kharagpur Sadar in an assembly segment in Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency.

The TMC candidate for Karimpur, Bimalendu Sinha Roy won by over 23910 votes defeating his BJP rival Jaiprakash Majumdar. TMC MP Mohua Mitra had bagged Karimpur in the last polls before she was elected to the Lok Sabha from Krishnanagar.

TMC's Sinha Roy bagged 103278 votes whereas his nearest rival Majumdar of BJP bagged 79368 votes. This is the first time that the TMC has bagged the Kaliaganj and Kharagpur seats.

The results have come as a huge encouragement to the TMC which faced a stiff challenge from the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, after the saffron camp won 18 out of the 42 parliamentary seats. The TMC tally came down from 34 in 2014 to 22 seats. Stunned over party's humiliating defeat in the bypoll, party's Kaliaganj candidate Kamal Chandra Sarkar said the confusion over the proposed implementation of NRC has cost BJP the seats.

West Bengal Chief Minister dedicated the party's victory to the people and said the voters had "paid back" the BJP for its "arrogance of power". "We dedicate this victory to the people of Bengal. The BJP is getting paid back for its arrogance of power and for insulting the people of Bengal," she told a TV news channel.

The CPI(M) and the Congress, instead of trying to strenghten themselves, are "helping" the BJP in West Bengal, she added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Prostate cancer can rely on immunotherapy for treatment: Study

The men who have tried all other ways to treat prostate cancer could now count on immunotherapy, claims a recent study. Researchers have found that a small proportion of men were super responders and were alive and well even after the trial...

R'than court sentences man to life imprisonment till death for repeatedly raping minor girl

A court in Rajasthans Baran district sentenced a 32-year-old man to life imprisonment till death for repeatedly raping a tribal minor girl in his village in 2017. In the order pronounced on Wednesday, POCSO court judge Rakesh Katara also im...

Aurobindo Pharma to acquire certain biz assets of Profectus BioSciences

Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday said its subsidiary Auro Vaccines LLC has entered into a pact to acquire certain business assets from Profectus BioSciences Inc USA for an upfront cash consideration of USD 11.29 million around Rs 80 crore with ...

Real estate sector could generate 1.28cr man-days in WB: Mitra

The real estate sector is expected to generate 1.28 crore of man-days in West Bengal in future, state Finance Minister Amit Mitra said on Thursday. Since the Trinamool Congress came to power in the state in 2011, the real estate sector has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019