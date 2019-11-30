International Development News
Development News Edition

Cong will win at least 12 seats,return to power:Siddaramaiah

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 16:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 16:56 IST
Cong will win at least 12 seats,return to power:Siddaramaiah

CLP leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday claimed that his party will win at least 12 seats, if not all the 15, in the December 5 bypolls and a political change in the state will then be inevitable. The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader also accused the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government in the state of doing nothing for the flood victims.

"We (Congress) are going to win at least 12 seats. No wonder if we win 15 seats. If we win 12 seats, how can the BJP government survive? Yediyurappa has to resign. Then, political change will be inevitable," Siddaramaiah told reporters at Kokatanur in Athani assembly constituency in Belagavi district.

The former chief minister claimed there was a strong undercurrent in the state in favour of the Congress as the people have made up their mind to teach the defectors a lesson. He was talking to reporters while campaigning for Gajanana Mangasuli, the Congress candidate from Athani.

The ruling BJP needs to win at least six seats in the bypolls to 15 constituencies to remain in a majority in the 224-member assembly, which would still have two vacant seats-- Maski and R R Nagar. The Congress-JDS coalition ministry had collapsed in July, following the rebellion by 17 disqualified MLAs.

Among 15 constituencies going to the bypolls, 12 were held by Congress and three by JD(S). The BJP has fielded 13 of the 16 disqualified legislators who joined the party as its candidates from their respective constituencies.

To a question on Yediyurappas warning that defamation case will be filed against him for making statements alleging that the disqualified MLAs were bought over by his party, the Congress leader welcomed it saying it will give him an opportunity to expose them. "They (BJP) are afraid of me. Whom should anyone target when they know who is causing them damage? That is why they have to target me. I am ready to face all of them.

If the BJP or the JD(S) targets me, then also I am not going to get scared, the former chief minister said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sathiyan bows out of ITTF World Cup

G Sathiyans dream run at the International Table Tennis Federation ITTF Mens World Cup came to an end after the Indian went down to former world number one Timo Boll here on Saturday. The world number 30 Sathiyan, making his World Cup debut...

Terrorism in Kashmir at minimum in first six months of Modi 2.0: Javadekar

Terrorism in Kashmir has been at a minimum level after the repeal of Article 370, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said Saturday, describing the first six months of the Modi governments second term as dedicated to development and security o...

Mellisa Benoist's husband tweets in support of #IStandWIthMelissa

American actor and singer Mellisa Benoist is receiving massive support after her confession of past domestic abuse. Benoists husband and American actor Chris Wood has also come in the support which has now extended to an online hashtag, ISt...

Cricket-Buoyant Warner unfazed after world record bid cut short

David Warners brilliant, unbeaten 335 in the second test against Pakistan on Saturday thrilled the Adelaide Oval crowd but a pragmatic declaration by Australia captain Tim Paine crushed hopes of a tilt at Brian Laras world record. Warner be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019