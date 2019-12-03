U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that French President Emmanuel Macron had been "very insulting" by describing NATO as "brain dead" as the two leaders prepared to attend a NATO summit.

"It's a tough statement, though, when you make a statement like that, that is a very, very nasty statement to essentially 28, including them, 28 countries," Trump told reporters as he met the head of NATO in London.

"I think that you know, you have a very high unemployment rate in France. France is not doing well economically at all. They're starting to tax other people's products so therefore we go and tax them."

