Uddhav Thackeray meets Modi for first time after becoming CM
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Pune airport on Friday evening. It was the two leaders' first meeting after Thackeray broke away from ally BJP and formed a Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra with the support of the Congress and NCP last month.
The prime minister will be attending the national conference of director generals and inspector generals of police which is being held in Pune. After receiving the PM, Thackeray left for Mumbai, state government officials said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis also greeted Modi at the airport.
