Gehlot opposing amended citizenship law because of Cong's appeasement politics: Rajasthan BJP

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Monday said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is opposing the amended Citizenship Act due to "appeasement" politics of the Congress. He said the Congress has "exposed" itself before the people of the country and those in Rajasthan who are waiting to get the citizenship.

"All those Indians who were living abroad as displaced or as refugees in India also have the right to citizenship. Their hopes have realised now. I think they will get to live a life of honour and respect in India. If the Congress does not understand this, it is shameful that the party is not able to look beyond its appeasement and vote bank politics," Poonia said while addressing a dharna here. The BJP on Monday held protests against the "anti-people" policies of the state Congress government and alleged deteriorating law and order situation.

Poonia said the Congress government is going to complete one year of its rule in the state and preparing to celebrate the occasion, but the government has actually pushed the state in "disarray" in the last one year. He said that anti-incumbency has developed against the Congress government within a year as it "failed" to fulfil its promises, including those to farmers and unemployed youths.

The state BJP chief said the government is running on the "mercy" of its high command in New Delhi and so is the chief minister.

