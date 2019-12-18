Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters World News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 18:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 18:29 IST
Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. French strikers angry about pension reform cut power to homes, companies

France's warring trade unions on Wednesday defended their decision to cut power to thousands of homes, companies and even the Bank of France to force a weakened government to drop a wide-ranging pension reform. The power cuts added to a sense of chaos in the second week of nationwide strikes that have crippled transport, shut schools and brought more than half a million people onto the street against President Emmanuel Macron's reform. Ex-PM Blair tells Britain's Labour: change or you will disappear

Former British prime minister Tony Blair, Labour's most successful leader, on Wednesday urged the party to rebuild from electoral humiliation by rejecting the "protest movement with cult trimmings" created by outgoing leader Jeremy Corbyn. Thursday's defeat was Labour's worst since 1935, and a battle for control is now under way between moderates and Corbyn's hard-left allies. Chinese leader Xi visits gambling hub Macau as nearby Hong Kong seethes

China's President Xi Jinping arrived in Macau on Wednesday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its handover to China, and is expected to announce economic perks as a reward for its stability and loyalty as protests rock nearby Hong Kong. Security was tight in the gambling hub, especially for people arriving from Hong Kong. Among the polices Xi is expected to announce are steps to diversifying the former Portuguese colony's economic base beyond its casinos. Erdogan says world powers have not backed refugee 'safe zone' in Syria: NTV

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said world powers had not yet offered any support for his planned "safe zone" in northern Syria, where he intends to resettle a million Syrian refugees, broadcaster NTV reported on Wednesday. Turkey has said the zone will let refugees camped out in its territory return safely to their own country, and help secure its border with Syria. But Western allies have criticized the Turkish military incursion in October which saw Ankara seize a large part of Syria's north from Kurdish YPG militia. Explainer: What is a Queen's Speech and why does it matter for Britain?

Britain's Queen Elizabeth will make a speech in parliament on Thursday, announcing Prime Minister Boris Johnson's legislative agenda after his election win last week. WHAT IS A QUEEN'S SPEECH? Indian court refuses to stop implementation of citizenship law

India's Supreme Court turned down a plea on Wednesday to stop the implementation of a new citizenship law based on religion that has set off violent protests in the country, but said it would hold hearings next month on the sweeping measure. The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) makes it easier for non-Muslims from the neighboring countries of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who settled in India prior to 2015 to gain Indian citizenship. Hong Kong fans boo national anthem ahead of soccer match with China

Hong Kong football fans booed as the Chinese national anthem was played on Wednesday before their team's clash with China in South Korea as the political turmoil that has gripped the former British colony spilled over to the sports world. The Korea Football Association said it had taken steps to ensure there were no banners bearing political messages at the Busan Asiad Stadium, where nearly 200 Hong Kong fans chanted and banged drums to drown out a tiny pocket of Chinese supporters. UK Supreme Court's 'swashbuckling' chief Hale aims parting shots at sexists, politics

Trailblazing feminist judge Brenda Hale used her valedictory speech as president of the UK Supreme Court on Wednesday to call for the judiciary to remain free from U.S.-style political influence and to poke fun at enduring sexism in the legal world. State-school educated Hale, 74, rose to the top of a profession dominated by men who went to elite private schools. She was the first female member of the Law Lords, the precursor to the Supreme Court, and subsequently the first female justice of the Supreme Court and its first woman president. Daughter accepts EU Parliament prize on behalf of Uighur activist

The daughter of jailed Uighur rights activist Ilham Tohti accepted a European Parliament prize on his behalf on Wednesday, urging lawmakers in an address not to be "complicit in the Chinese persecution of the Uighur people". China has come under increasing international scrutiny for cracking down on the Muslim Uighur minority in its northwesterly Xinjiang region. Seoul, Washington fail to agree on cost of U.S. troops; U.S. denies $5 billion demand

South Korea and the United States failed on Wednesday to reach an agreement over Seoul's contribution toward hosting some 28,500 U.S. troops, ending two days of talks that were the last before their existing deal expires on Dec. 31. U.S. President Donald Trump has accused South Korea of being a rich nation that is profiting off the U.S. military forces, which are stationed in the country as a legacy of the 1950-1953 Korean War and continued threats from North Korea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Automakers to pay $3 billion in new U.S. tariffs under USMCA -budget estimate

U.S. President Donald Trumps rewrite of North American trade rules will cost automakers nearly 3 billion more in tariffs over the next decade for cars and parts that will not meet higher regional content requirements over the next decade, t...

Rugby-South Africa's 'Beast' joins Washington's Old Glory

Former South Africa prop Tendai Mtawarira is joining Washingtons Old Glory DC in the fledgling Major League Rugby in the United States, he said on Wednesday. The World Cup winner, nicknamed the Beast, will sign for a year after announcing h...

Ancient seawall shows how ancestors tried to cope with rising seas

An ancient seawall erected thousands of years ago along the Mediterranean coast at the end of an ice age is the oldest evidence of civilization trying to defend itself against rising sea levels, a team of researchers said on Wednesday. The ...

WIDER IMAGE-Malnutrition curses the children of Venezuela

Last August, Francys Rivero, an unemployed single mother of four, feared for her babys life. Two months after his birth, even though she was breastfeeding him regularly, Kenai de Jesus wasnt gaining weight. I feel like my heart is breaking,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019