France's warring trade unions on Wednesday defended their decision to cut power to thousands of homes, companies and even the Bank of France to force a weakened government to drop a wide-ranging pension reform. The power cuts added to a sense of chaos in the second week of nationwide strikes that have crippled transport, shut schools and brought more than half a million people onto the street against President Emmanuel Macron's reform. Ex-PM Blair tells Britain's Labour: change or you will disappear

Former British prime minister Tony Blair, Labour's most successful leader, on Wednesday urged the party to rebuild from electoral humiliation by rejecting the "protest movement with cult trimmings" created by outgoing leader Jeremy Corbyn. Thursday's defeat was Labour's worst since 1935, and a battle for control is now under way between moderates and Corbyn's hard-left allies. Chinese leader Xi visits gambling hub Macau as nearby Hong Kong seethes

China's President Xi Jinping arrived in Macau on Wednesday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its handover to China, and is expected to announce economic perks as a reward for its stability and loyalty as protests rock nearby Hong Kong. Security was tight in the gambling hub, especially for people arriving from Hong Kong. Among the polices Xi is expected to announce are steps to diversifying the former Portuguese colony's economic base beyond its casinos. Erdogan says world powers have not backed refugee 'safe zone' in Syria: NTV

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said world powers had not yet offered any support for his planned "safe zone" in northern Syria, where he intends to resettle a million Syrian refugees, broadcaster NTV reported on Wednesday. Turkey has said the zone will let refugees camped out in its territory return safely to their own country, and help secure its border with Syria. But Western allies have criticized the Turkish military incursion in October which saw Ankara seize a large part of Syria's north from Kurdish YPG militia. Explainer: What is a Queen's Speech and why does it matter for Britain?

Britain's Queen Elizabeth will make a speech in parliament on Thursday, announcing Prime Minister Boris Johnson's legislative agenda after his election win last week. WHAT IS A QUEEN'S SPEECH? Indian court refuses to stop implementation of citizenship law

India's Supreme Court turned down a plea on Wednesday to stop the implementation of a new citizenship law based on religion that has set off violent protests in the country, but said it would hold hearings next month on the sweeping measure. The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) makes it easier for non-Muslims from the neighboring countries of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who settled in India prior to 2015 to gain Indian citizenship. Hong Kong fans boo national anthem ahead of soccer match with China

Hong Kong football fans booed as the Chinese national anthem was played on Wednesday before their team's clash with China in South Korea as the political turmoil that has gripped the former British colony spilled over to the sports world. The Korea Football Association said it had taken steps to ensure there were no banners bearing political messages at the Busan Asiad Stadium, where nearly 200 Hong Kong fans chanted and banged drums to drown out a tiny pocket of Chinese supporters. UK Supreme Court's 'swashbuckling' chief Hale aims parting shots at sexists, politics

Trailblazing feminist judge Brenda Hale used her valedictory speech as president of the UK Supreme Court on Wednesday to call for the judiciary to remain free from U.S.-style political influence and to poke fun at enduring sexism in the legal world. State-school educated Hale, 74, rose to the top of a profession dominated by men who went to elite private schools. She was the first female member of the Law Lords, the precursor to the Supreme Court, and subsequently the first female justice of the Supreme Court and its first woman president. Daughter accepts EU Parliament prize on behalf of Uighur activist

The daughter of jailed Uighur rights activist Ilham Tohti accepted a European Parliament prize on his behalf on Wednesday, urging lawmakers in an address not to be "complicit in the Chinese persecution of the Uighur people". China has come under increasing international scrutiny for cracking down on the Muslim Uighur minority in its northwesterly Xinjiang region. Seoul, Washington fail to agree on cost of U.S. troops; U.S. denies $5 billion demand

South Korea and the United States failed on Wednesday to reach an agreement over Seoul's contribution toward hosting some 28,500 U.S. troops, ending two days of talks that were the last before their existing deal expires on Dec. 31. U.S. President Donald Trump has accused South Korea of being a rich nation that is profiting off the U.S. military forces, which are stationed in the country as a legacy of the 1950-1953 Korean War and continued threats from North Korea.

