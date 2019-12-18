U.S. House begins debate on charges against Trump
The U.S. House of Representatives began debating the charges facing President Donald Trump ahead of a historic impeachment vote later on Wednesday.
The Republican president faces two articles of impeachment - abuse of power and obstruction of Congress - in the Democratic-controlled chamber, which is expected to back the charges in a party-line vote. (Writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Tim Ahmann)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Republican
- Democratic
- Congress
ALSO READ
Donald Trump, Kamala Harris spar on Twitter over her withdrawal from presidential poll
Donald Trump, Kamala Harris spar over her withdrawal from presidential race
QUOTEBOX-U.S. House to pursue impeachment of President Donald Trump
'Dear Donald Trump': The children's book in New Zealand PM Ardern's office
Want to see America work with incredible allies like India to make world safe: Donald Trump Jr