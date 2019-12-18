U.S. House begins debate on charges against Trump

The U.S. House of Representatives began debating the charges facing President Donald Trump ahead of a historic impeachment vote later on Wednesday.

The Republican president faces two articles of impeachment - abuse of power and obstruction of Congress - in the Democratic-controlled chamber, which is expected to back the charges in a party-line vote. (Writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Tim Ahmann)

