Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM greets people on Christmas

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 08:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 08:50 IST
PM greets people on Christmas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of Christmas, saying the teachings of Jesus Christ inspire millions across the world.

"We remember, with immense joy, the noble thoughts of Jesus Christ. He epitomised spirit of service and compassion, devoting his life towards alleviating human suffering," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He said the teachings of Christ inspire millions across the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

First laser ultrasound images of humans produced

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Prez, PM pay tributes to Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several union ministers on Wednesday paid tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary. A prayer meeting was held at Sadaiv Atal--the memorial to Atal Bihari Vajp...

British Deputy Finance Minister tipped to run 'economic super-ministry'- FT

Deputy Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is being tipped by senior members of Britains Conservative Party to run a new economic super-ministry following a cabinet reshuffle in February, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.Sunak, ...

Soccer-Mandzukic joins Qatar's Al Duhail from Juventus

Al Duhail have signed Croatia international striker Mario Mandzukic on a free transfer from Italian Serie A champions Juventus, the Qatar Stars League leaders announced httpswww.duhailsc.comenfootballnews15545-D8A7D984D983D8B1D988D8A7D8AAD9...

CBI takes over probe into Yamuna Expressway scam, books ex-CEO P C Gupta and 20 others

The CBI has taken over the investigation into the Yamuna Expressway scam and named former CEO P C Gupta and 20 others in its FIR, officials said on Wednesday.The agency has acted on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government to prob...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019