PM greets people on Christmas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of Christmas, saying the teachings of Jesus Christ inspire millions across the world.

"We remember, with immense joy, the noble thoughts of Jesus Christ. He epitomised spirit of service and compassion, devoting his life towards alleviating human suffering," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He said the teachings of Christ inspire millions across the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

