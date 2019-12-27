Goa Assembly budget session from Feb 3 to 7

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said the budget session in the state Assembly will take place between February 3 and 7. Speaking to reporters here, Sawant said the state cabinet had granted the approval for summoning the five-day- long budget session.

This will be Sawant's first budget since the time he took over as the Chief Minister in March, 2019 after the death of Manohar Parrikar. Sawant also holds the finance portfolio.

The state cabinet also approved a day-long special session on January 7, 2020 to pass the Constitutional Amendment Bill, to extend the SC/ST reservation in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies by 10 years. Goa Governor Satyal Pal Malik will address the House on January 7, following which the Bill would be tabled on the floor of the House.

The BJP has 27 MLAs in the 40-member House, and it also has the support of Independent MLAs Govind Gawade and Prasad Gaonkar and NCP MLA Churchill Alemao..

