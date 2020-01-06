Left Menu
Development News Edition

CPM seeks sacking of JNU V-C, says violence on campus was pre-planned attack by RSS-BJP outsiders

CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday termed the assault on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students as a "pre-planned attack by the outsiders."

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 19:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 19:15 IST
CPM seeks sacking of JNU V-C, says violence on campus was pre-planned attack by RSS-BJP outsiders
CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday termed the assault on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students as a "pre-planned attack by the outsiders." The party also issued a statement demanding that JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar should be sacked. It alleged that masked men responsible for the violence were part of the RSS-BJP. Yechury, who addressed a press conference, said it is clearly a pre-planned attack from the outsiders.

"It is an assault on reason, rationality, and democracy. For five hours nearly, the Vice-Chancellor is not responding and not asking the police to come in and restore normalcy makes him also complicit in this attack," said Yechury. On Sunday evening, more than 30 students including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

The statement issued by the party's politburo condemned the "brutal attack on the students and teaching faculty by outsiders." It said that armed masked men entered the JNU campus "in the presence of a big contingent of the Delhi Police and for three hours went on a rampage inside the campus entering the girls' hostels and beating up students."

"It is inexplicable that the Vice-Chancellor and the university authorities allowed outsiders to go on a rampage for hours before asking for police intervention. This also came after Delhi Lt Governor directed the police to maintain law and order and punish the culprits," said the party. It accused the Vice-Chancellor of allowing the "rampage to go on unchecked for hours."

"The Vice-Chancellor, who has been instrumental in systematically undermining and dismantling the country's premier university, had permitted this rampage to go on unchecked for hours. The Vice-Chancellor should be sacked for this complicity in permitting this attack," the party said. "The President of India as the Visitor of the University must immediately sack the Vice-Chancellor and ensure that normalcy prevails in the campus," the party added.

The party alleged that the attack was pre-planned and executed with the full knowledge of the authorities. "Unlike what the Union Home Minister sought to portray as a clash between two groups, the video recordings of this rampage, that have gone viral, and the screenshots of WhatsApp groups like 'Unite Against the Left' clearly show that this attack was preplanned and executed with the full knowledge of the authorities," said the CPI-M.

"From the slogans that these outsiders were shouting, it is clear that they are part of the RSS-BJP. These goons must be punished forthwith," added the party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

'Down with USA': crowds in Iran mourn general killed by America

A sea of black-clad Iranians on Monday mourned the top commander killed in last weeks US drone strike that inflamed tensions across the Middle East as NATO ambassadors met to discuss the spiraling crisis. Iranians clutching anti-American si...

Hundreds march in Liberia to protest falling economy

Monrovia Liberia, Jan 6 AP Hundreds of Liberians have gathered in the capital Monday to demand that President George Weah take decisive action to improve the economy. Crowds were swelling as the day progressed. Dozens of riot police were de...

Didn't see any 'tukde tukde' gang in JNU when I was a student : Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said he did not see any tuke tukde gang at Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU when he was studying at the varsity. On JNU issue, what I have to say, I have said yesterday. I can certainly tell ...

WRAPUP 5-Supreme leader weeps as vast crowd mourns slain general in Tehran

Irans supreme leader wept in grief with hundreds of thousands of mourners thronging Tehrans streets on Monday for the funeral of military commander Qassem Soleimani, killed by a U.S. drone on the orders of U.S. President Donald Trump.As the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020