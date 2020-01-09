BJP supporters take out bike rally in Delhi in favour of CAA

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari flagged off a mega bike rally from the party office on Thursday against the violence in JNU and "misuse" of youth by opposition political parties to push their agenda. The bike rally was scheduled to pass through Mandi House, Kashmiri Gate and Britannia Chowk. But it was diverted to bypass Mandi House owing to a march by students and teachers in the area, said Delhi BJP media relations head Neelkant Bakshi.

The rally was originally planned to pass through Mandi House but its course was changed to bypass the area where students and teachers from academic institutions including JNU had gathered for a protest march. BJP MPs Harsh Vardhan, Gautam Gambhir, Parvesh Verma and Meenakshi Lekhi took part in different legs of the rally.

Tiwari termed the rally "historic" and perhaps the "biggest" bike rally in the national capital so far. "This rally was against the rumour being spread among the youth over Citizenship Amendment Act and their misuse by political parties trying to push their agenda," Tiwari claimed.

The Delhi BJP chief also participated in the rally with former Union minister Vijay Goel as pillion rider. "When the zeal and power of youth decides to maintain the unity and integrity of the country then no one can damage it. But, the frustrated opposition parties of India are trying to push the youth into anarchy for its electoral gain," Tiwari blamed.

