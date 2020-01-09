CPI(M), Cong to stage protest against Modi during his visit to West Bengal

The CPI(M) and Congress will stage protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment of Act and the proposed NRC when he visits West Bengal for two days beginning on January 11. CPI(M) senior leader Sujan Chakraborty Thursday said the opposition Left Front and Congress will hold a massive protest across the state during Modi's visit.

A senior leader of Congress' student's wing, the Chhatra Parishad, said Modi will be shown black flags and his effigies will be burnt during his visit. "We will stage protests during Narendra Modi's visit to Bengal. But what will be the mode of the protests we will not reveal as of now," said Srijan Bhattacharya, the SFI state secretary.

Modi is scheduled to attend the 150th anniversary of Kolkata Port Trust, besides other programs. Chakraborty, who is also the CPI-M legislator party leader, alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has a "tacit understanding" with Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the state government is taking extra steps to welcome the prime minister.

He asserted that Left parties, Congress and "every single citizen opposed to Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC" will hit the streets to protest against Modi's visit. "If the state is serious about opposing the anti-people BJP let the TMC government take an unequivocal stand and not welcome the PM." Echoing Chakraborty, Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan (Congress) said: "If Modi is not allowed in BJP-ruled Assam, why is he being allowed to set foot in West Bengal!" Reacting to the Opposition, a senior leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress said the party no such plans to organize protest rallies in the state during Modi's visit. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is an invitee to Modi's programs organised by Kolkata Port Trust, is yet to decide on whether to attend them or not, party sources said.

The two opposition parties had supported the nationwide strike by the central trade unions on January 8.

