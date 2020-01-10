Maha: workers scuffle over appointment of Bhusaval BJP chief

BJP workers came to blows at Bhusaval in north Maharashtra on Friday over the appointment of the party's local unit chief. Senior BJP leaders Raosaheb Danve and Girish Mahajan were present when the incident took place, party sources said.

During the scuffle, some workers blackened the face of the party's Jalgaon district general secretary Sunil Neve. A section of workers was angry with Neve as they felt he sidelined loyal workers and appointed Dinesh Nemade, who belonged to his faction, as Bhusaval unit chief, sources added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.