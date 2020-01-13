BJP doesn't want to create hurdles in MVA govt's work: Danve

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Monday said the opposition BJP was not interested in creating obstacles in functioning of the Shiv Sena-led coalition government in Maharashtra. He said the difficult task of running a coalition government became possible only because of the "skills" of NCP president Sharad Pawar.

"The BJP is not intersted in creating hurdles in functioning of the state government. They should strive to work for the people," he said. Danve was speaking at a function to felicitate NCP leader Rajesh Tope for his induction into the state Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

MLAs of ruling Congress Kailash Gorantyal was also present. "The BJP missed the chance of forming government in Maharashtra after last year's assembly polls, otherwise we would have formed the government," Danve said.

Tope said the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress has inherited a huge debt burden of Rs 5.50 lakh crore..

