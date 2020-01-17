Left Menu
Development News Edition

Following are the top foreign stories at 2030 hours

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 20:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 20:40 IST
Following are the top foreign stories at 2030 hours

FGN34 CHINA-UNSC-KASHMIR

China defends raising Kashmir issue at UNSC to de-escalate Indo-Pak tensions Beijing: Stoutly defending its decision to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN Security Council as an attempt to de-escalate Indo-Pak tensions and out of "good will", China on Friday claimed that "most of the members" of the Council have voiced their concern over the situation in the Valley. By K J M Varma

FGN14 PAK-QURESHI-INDIA

Not ready for peace with India without resolving Kashmir issue in just manner: Pak FM Washington: Pakistan is not prepared to pay any price for peace with India and certainly not without resolving the Kashmir issue in a just manner, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said. By Lalit K Jha

FGN42 US-PAK-NUKE-INDICTMENT

US charges 5 over illegal exports for Pakistan's nuclear programme; Islamabad says no information Washington/Islamabad: The indictment of five men in the US for allegedly running an international network that purchased sensitive goods for Pakistan's nuclear programme not only posed a threat to America's national security interests but also to the delicate balance of power in the region, according to a senior US law enforcement official.

FGN35 CHINA-LDALL GDP

China's economy slumps to 6.1 per cent in 2019; lowest in 29 years Beijing: China's GDP grew by 6.1 per cent last year, the lowest in 29 years, the government said on Friday, as sluggish domestic demand and the bruising 18-month trade war with the US seriously impacted the world's second-largest economy. By K J M Varma

FGN18 US-INDIAN-WOMAN

Indian-origin woman missing since New Year's Day found dead in trunk of her car in US New York: A 34-year-old Indian-origin woman who was reported missing two weeks ago has been found dead under mysterious circumstances in the trunk of her car in the US state of Illinois, according to media reports.

FGN32 NEPAL-INDIA-SANDALWOOD

Nepal to handover 173,072 kg of red sandalwood to India confiscated while being supplied to China Kathmandu: Nepal will allow India to take home 173,072 kgs of red sandalwood that it had confiscated during the last 10 years while it was being smuggled to China from India through the Nepalese territory, according to a media report.

FGN37 MYANMAR-XI-3RDLD VISIT

China's Xi vows 'new era' of Myanmar ties after red carpet welcome Naypyidaw: Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to usher in a "new era" of ties with Myanmar after a red carpet welcome Friday on a state visit aimed at buttressing the embattled government of Aung San Suu Kyi and driving through multi-billion-dollar infrastructure deals. (AFP)

FGN38 IRAN-KHAMENEI-2NDLD US

Top Iran leader: Trump is a 'clown' who will betray Iranians Tehran: Iran's supreme leader said President Donald Trump is a "clown" who only pretends to support the Iranian people but will "push a poisonous dagger" into their backs, as he struck a defiant tone in his first Friday sermon in Tehran in eight years. (AP)

FGN41 UKRAINE-PM-3RDLD RESIGN

Ukraine PM offers to resign after leaked recording Kiev: Ukraine's prime minister offered his resignation on Friday after audio was leaked of him questioning President Volodymyr Zelensky's grasp of economics, in the first major political test for the inexperienced leader. (AFP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Stokes and Pope put dominant England in box seat

Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope both scored centuries as a dominant England took a firm grip on the third test against South Africa, declaring on 499 before reducing the hosts to 60 runs for two wickets at the close of the second day on Friday.So...

UPDATE 2-Italian bonds rally after change in electoral law rejected

Italian government bonds rallied and outperformed their eurozone peers on Friday after Italys highest court rejected a proposed change in the electoral law that would probably have benefited the far-right League. The Constitutional Court on...

U.S.-China trade deal to ease global uncertainty -IMF chief

The signing of a Phase 1 trade agreement between the United States and China will reduce - but not eliminate - uncertainty that has dampened global economic growth, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday. Speaking at an e...

Colombia protests to intensify this year, union leader says

Protests against the social and economic policies of Colombian President Ivan Duque will restart with more intensity this year, a top union leader said.Marchers in the Andean country held mass demonstrations in November and December last ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020