U.S. House files brief laying out abuse of power, obstruction case against Trump
The U.S. lawmakers managing the impeachment case against Donald Trump filed a brief on Saturday laying out their arguments supporting charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress against the president.
The Democratic House of Representatives impeachment managers faced a deadline of 5 p.m. EST (2200 GMT) on Saturday to file the document before the trial of the Republican president starts in earnest in the Senate on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
