Left Menu
Development News Edition

Owaisi's unusual jibe at 'halwa ceremony', says name of dish is Arabic word

Hyderabad lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday questioned the customary 'halwa ceremony' of the Finance Ministry before printing of Union Budget documents, citing the Arabic origin of the sweet delicacy's name.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Karimnagar (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 12:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 12:26 IST
Owaisi's unusual jibe at 'halwa ceremony', says name of dish is Arabic word
Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday questioned the customary 'halwa ceremony' of the Finance Ministry before printing of Union Budget documents, citing the Arabic origin of the sweet delicacy's name. "BJP says they will change the name. Ahead of the budget, finance ministry officials were asked to be inside the building until the budget is not prepared. During the process, they prepare halwa. I ask BJP, where did the word halwa come from?" Owaisi said while speaking at a gathering in Karimnagar.

"Halwa is an Arabic word and not a word of either Hindi or Urdu. Now you have become Arab. They should shun halwa word as it is an Arabic word. You have seen the Finance Minister saying hello to halwa. There is nothing wrong with this. But they say they will change names," he said. "If God wants, people of the country will change them. From where did halwa come? Remember, I am not halwa but red chili," the AIMIM chief added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur and other government officials attended the customary 'Halwa ceremony' held on Monday at the Ministry of Finance, North Block in New Delhi. 'Halwa ceremony' marks the beginning of the lockdown of several officials in the Finance Ministry, who remain cut off from their families until the presentation of the Budget by the Finance Minister in the Lok Sabha.

As a part of the ritual, which has continued for long, 'halwa' is prepared in a big 'kadhai' and served to the entire staff in the ministry. The Union Budget will be presented on February 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Supreme Court asks high courts to restrain from passing orders on CAA

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the high courts across the country to restrain from passing any orders on the Citizenship Amendment Act while granting the Central government four weeks time to file a reply on the petitions regarding th...

'New origami-like structures can support 14,000 times their weight'

Researchers have developed new soft-material structures that can hold nearly 14,000 times their weight using the Japanese art form of kirigami -- a version of origami that allows materials to be cut and reconnected using tape or glue. The s...

Mexico begins flying, busing migrants back to Honduras

Ciudad Hidalgo Mexico, Jan 22 AP Hundreds of Central American migrants who entered southern Mexico in recent days have either been pushed back into Guatemala by Mexican troops, shipped to detention centers or returned to Honduras, officials...

China says Taiwan's role in international bodies must be under 'One China' principle

Chinas Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the central government cares for the health and well-being of its Taiwan compatriots more than anyone else.Taiwans participation in international bodies must be arranged under the One China pri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020