DAVOS - Trump says will meet with WTO chief, promises 'dramatic' steps

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed dramatic action with the World Trade Organization, saying the group's director general would visit Washington as soon as next week, but giving no other details.

"We're going to do something that I think will be very dramatic," Trump told reporters.

