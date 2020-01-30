Left Menu
'The real question': Quotes from Day 8 of Trump's Senate impeachment trial

  Reuters
  Washington DC
  30-01-2020
  • Created: 30-01-2020 02:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

President Donald Trump's impeachment trial entered a new phase on Wednesday as the White House objected to a book written by his former national security adviser, John Bolton, depicting the Republican leader as playing a central role in a pressure campaign on Ukraine. Here are some quotes from Day Eight:

LEAD DEMOCRATIC IMPEACHMENT MANAGER ADAM SCHIFF: "When you have a witness as plainly relevant as John Bolton who goes to the heart of the most serious and most egregious of the president's misconduct, who has volunteered to come and testify - to turn him away, to look the other way I think is deeply at odds with being an impartial juror."

TRUMP ATTORNEY PATRICK PHILBIN: "It's not just a question of, 'Well should we just hear one witness?' That's not what the real question is going to be. For this institution, the real question is: 'What is the precedent that is going to be set for what is an acceptable way for the House of Representatives to bring an impeachment of a president of the United States to this chamber?'"

DEMOCRATIC SENATOR RICHARD BLUMENTHAL: "I think there is a palpable sense of apprehension about what else is in the Bolton book."

SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER "If the president can't be indicted for criminal conduct, can't be impeached for non-criminal conduct, that would surely put the president above the law."

TRUMP ATTORNEY ALAN DERSHOWITZ: "Every public official that I know believes that his election is in the public interest. And mostly you're right. Your election is in the public interest. And if a president did something that he believes will help him get elected, in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment."

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, on Twitter: "There is much talk that certain Democrats are going to be voting with Republicans on the Impeachment Hoax, so that the Senate can get back to the business of taking care of the American people. Sorry, but Cryin' Chuck Schumer will never let that happen!"

LEV PARNAS, FORMER ASSOCIATE OF TRUMP ATTORNEY RUDY GIULIANI: "There's a lot that's going to come out if they call me as a witness and then we will validate it and we will show it and we will prove it. Because we have text messages, we have emails that will validate everything I say. And that's why they're trying to hide the truth."

