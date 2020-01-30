Left Menu
Dilip Ghosh makes derogotory comment against woman protester

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, known for courting controversies with his comments, made yet another outrageous one on Thursday by saying that a lone woman protestor at a pro-CAA rally in the city who was heckled by the party's cadres should "thank her stars that nothing else was done to her". His comments drew widespread criticism from opposition parties.

The pro-CAA rally from Patuli to Bagha Jatin area in southern fringes of the city was led by Ghosh himself. During the rally a lone woman protester was seen carrying an anti-CAA poster and decrying the shooting outside Jamia Millia Islamia University during the day.

BJP supporters snatched the poster from the woman and verbally abused her. They also heckled her. She was rescued by the police posted in the area.

Later while speaking to newsmen, Ghosh justified the heckling of the woman saying "Our men did the right thing. She should thank her stars that she was only heckled and nothing else was done to her". "Why do they (protestors against the CAA) always come to our rallies to protest? They can go to other events. We have tolerated a lot but now we won't tolerate such nuisance," he added.

Undaunted by the Ghosh's comment, the woman protester who is in her mid twenties, said she will continue to protest against the "fascist BJP". Senior CPI(M) leader Shamik Lahiri condemned Ghosh's statement and asked him to refrain from making such comments.

"His comments reflect both his and his party's sadistic and perverted mindset," Lahiri said. Senior Congress leader Manoj Chakraborty said Ghosh should "publicly apologise" for his statements.

Ghosh had stirred up a storm earlier this month by saying "anti-CAA protesters who destroyed public property were shot like dogs in BJP-ruled states"..

