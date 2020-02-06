Portugal's President to pay 4-day visit to India from Feb 13
Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will pay a four-day state visit to India from January 13, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Thursday.
Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will pay a four-day state visit to India from January 13, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Thursday.
Marcelo Rebelo is visiting the country on the invitation of his Indian counterpart President Ram Nath Kovind. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at his weekly press briefing.
This will be Marcelo Rebelo's first visit to India. The last visit by a Portugal President to India was in 2007. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Portugal
- Raveesh Kumar
- Ministry of External Affairs
ALSO READ
Two crore Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators who entered India will not be allowed to stay: Dilip Ghosh
Cricket-Bangladesh appoint West Indian Gibson as bowling coach
Indian-American faces murder charges in US car crash that killed 3 teenagers: Reports
Shaw shines again, Samson too blazes away as India A beat New Zealand A by 5 wickets
Bodies of eight Indian tourists under postmortem in Nepal; to be flown back on Thursday