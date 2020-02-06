Left Menu
Portugal's President to pay 4-day visit to India from Feb 13

Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will pay a four-day state visit to India from January 13, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 16:30 IST
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar speaking at a press briefing in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Marcelo Rebelo is visiting the country on the invitation of his Indian counterpart President Ram Nath Kovind. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at his weekly press briefing.

This will be Marcelo Rebelo's first visit to India. The last visit by a Portugal President to India was in 2007. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

