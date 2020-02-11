Following are the top stories at 1700 hours:

Top Stories:

DEL77 3RDLD DELHIPOLLS Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP heads for stupendous victory in Delhi polls

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party was on course to a landslide victory on Tuesday in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly polls, leaving the main rival BJP way behind and decimating the Congress in a bitterly-fought contest that took place in the midst of massive protests over the new citizenship law.

FGN38 TRUMP-INDIA-3RDLD VISIT

President Trump to visit India on Feb 24, 25 to further strengthen strategic ties: White House Washington/New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) US President Donald Trump will pay a state visit to India on February 24 and 25 and travel to New Delhi and Ahmedabad, it was announced on Tuesday, with both governments highlighting that his maiden trip would further bolster the strategic ties and the enduring friendship between the peoples of the two countries. By Lalit K Jha

FGN40 UN-ISIS-LD REPORT

Islamic State's South Asia branch poses security threat to nations neighbouring Afghanistan:UN report United Nations: The dreaded Islamic State's South Asia branch remains active, ambitious and threatening, and has established contacts with other terror groups like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and has the potential to exacerbate the security threat to countries neighbouring Afghanistan, a UN report has warned.

Nation:

DEL79 KEJRIWAL-ADDRESS I love you: Arvind Kejriwal to people of Delhi

New Delhi: A new kind of politics has emerged from the Delhi Assembly polls with people rewarding the party which built schools, hospitals and provided cheap electricity round-the-clock, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday, hailing AAP's landslide win as a victory of India.

DEL76 BJP-NADDA BJP accepts mandate, will act as constructive opposition: Nadda

New Delhi: BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday said his party accepts the mandate given by the people of Delhi and it will play the role of a constructive opposition.

DEL58 DL-POLLS-CONG-LD RESULT Delhi polls: Cong accepts defeat, vows to rebuild itself

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday accepted defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls and vowed to rebuild and revive itself at the grassroots level in the national capital.

CAL3 WB-MAMATA- LD KEJRIWAL Mamata congratulates Kejriwal, says only those who deliver on promises are rewarded

Kolkata, Feb 11 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday congratulated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who appeared to be heading back to power in Delhi with a thumping majority.

DELHI POLLS-LD PAWAR BJP's bid to 'polarise' votes failed: Pawar on Delhi polls

Pune: As the Aam Aadmi Party was set for a resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said the BJP "tried to polarise" votes, but people of the national capital rejected it.

CAL9 BH-NITISH-POLL

'Janta malik hai': Nitish Kumar on Delhi poll results Patna, Feb 11 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday side-stepped queries on the outcome of assembly polls in Delhi, where the coalition comprising his JD(U), BJP and LJP has been drubbed by the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party, with a terse observation that the will of the people is supreme.

MDS10 K-LVIJAYAN-LD KEJRIWAL

Ker CM congragulates Kejriwal for AAP victory in Delhi Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday congratulated his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for AAP's "resounding victory" in assembly elections, saying let it be a harbinger for inclusive politics in the country.

Legal:

LGD16 SC-NIRBHAYA-LD MERCY

Nirbhaya case: Convict Vinay Sharma moves SC challenging rejection of mercy plea by Prez New Delhi: One of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, Vinay Sharma, approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by the President.

LGD14 DL-COURT-LD SHELTER HOME

Muzaffarpur shelter home: Delhi court sentences Brajesh Thakur, 11 others to life imprisonment New Delhi: A Delhi court Tuesday sentenced Brajesh Thakur to imprisonment till his last breath for sexually and physically assaulting several girls in a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

Foreign:

FGN12 CHINA-VIRUS-3RDLD TOLL

Coronavirus death toll in China crosses 1,000 Beijing: The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak has gone up to 1,016 with 108 new fatalities reported mostly in the worst-affected Hubei province while the confirmed cases of infection have soared to 42,638, Chinese health officials said on Tuesday, as a team of international experts led by the WHO arrived in Beijing to help contain the epidemic. By K J M Varma

FGN39 UK-LD MALLYA

Mallya arrives for High Court appeal against extradition to India London: Liquor baron Vijay Mallya arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Tuesday for his appeal against being extradited to India to face fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crores. By Aditi Khanna.

