Opposition to BJP-RSS Hindutva forces got boost from decisive Delhi verdict: CPI(M)

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 18:58 IST
  • Created: 13-02-2020 18:58 IST
The CPI(M) has said the Delhi election result was a "stinging rebuff" to the BJP on the back of its failure to form government in Maharashtra and defeat in Jharkhand, and the AAP's victory in the national capital has given a fillip to the "anti-BJP-RSS Hindutva forces". The latest edition of the party's mouthpiece, 'People's Democracy', hailed the AAP's victory and said that the credit goes to the people of Delhi that they have rejected this "communal-hate campaign" and handed out a resounding mandate to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Kejriwal led the Aam Aadmi Party to a stupendous victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, winning 62 of the 70 seats with a total vote share of 53.57 per cent. The BJP emerged victorious in the remaining eight seats, getting 38.51 per cent of the total votes. The Congress could not even manage a single seat and ended with 4.26 per cent vote share. "The opposition to the BJP-RSS Hindutva forces has got a boost from this decisive Delhi verdict. Coming in the wake of its loss of majority in Haryana, its failure to form a government in Maharashtra after the break-up of its pre-poll alliance with the Shiv Sena and its defeat in the Jharkhand Assembly election, the Delhi result is a stinging rebuff to the BJP," an editorial on 'People's Democracy' stated.

It also said that since the citizens of Delhi are drawn from all parts of the country – they include people belonging to various religions, speaking different languages and coming from diverse regions. "The verdict they have given is a striking one -- we are all Indians who cannot be fragmented by divisive communal politics. This augurs well for the ongoing struggle to defend the secular concept of citizenship and the fight against Hindutva authoritarianism," it said.

The editorial also said the verdict for AAP is a "resounding vote of confidence" in the government and its record and despite the BJP central government's "obstructionist tactics", the Kejriwal-led party won on the plank of good work. "It is on this record in government and its promises to strengthen and expand these services that the AAP got the support of the working class, lower middle class, women, Dalits and minorities," the editorial said.

