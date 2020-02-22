Left Menu
Development News Edition

C''garh: BJP holds protests over paddy procurement

  • PTI
  • |
  • Raipur
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 23:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 23:33 IST
C''garh: BJP holds protests over paddy procurement
Usendi said the BJP was in power for 15 years till 2018 during which it came up with a robust paddy procurement policy due to which farmers never faced any problems. Image Credit: ANI

The BJP on Saturday staged protests at all the district headquarters in Chhattisgarh,

accusing the Congress government of ditching farmers and committing irregularities in the procurement of paddy.

After staging protest in all the district headquarters, BJP leaders handed over petitions of their

demands, including extending the duration of the paddy procurement process which ended on February 20 and purchase of grain of

farmers, to collectors. BJP state unit president Vikram Usendi said the

Congress came to power by making promises to farmers and now after being elected, it has resorted to "barbarism" when they

are demanding fulfillment of those promises. Usendi condemned the alleged lathicharge on farmers by

the police when they were protesting over anomalies in the paddy procurement process in Kondagaon district on February 18.

Usendi said the BJP was in power for 15 years till 2018 during which it came up with a robust paddy procurement

policy due to which farmers never faced any problems. "During the 2003-2018 period, not a single agitation was

staged by farmers over paddy procurement. But within a year of coming to power, the paddy procurement system collapsed under

the Congress government. Now, farmers are facing all types of problems like computer software malfunction, lack of sacks,

lack of coordination between officials and society management, etc," he alleged.

However, state government officials have claimed that Chhattisgarh has set a record of the highest paddy procurement

at the support price this year (Kharif marketing year 2019-20) which is about 83 lakh tonnes.

"In comparison to the previous Kharif season, 2.50 lakh more farmers have sold paddy in the state this season.

About 80 LMT of paddy was purchased in the state at the support price during the previous season," they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Tsitsipas to battle Auger-Aliassime for Marseille Open title

Greek second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Kazakhstans Alexander Bublik 7-5 6-3 to advance to his second consecutive Open 13 Provence final in Marseille on Saturday where he will face Canadas Felix Auger-Aliassime. Tsitsipas has yet to drop ...

Debris found in fuel tanks of 70% of inspected 737 Max jets

Debris has been found in the fuel tanks of 70 of grounded Boeing 737 Max jets that have been inspected by the company, Boeing confirmed on Saturday. Inspectors found the debris in 35 out of about 50 jets that were inspected. They are among ...

Stars vie to bounce back vs. visiting Blackhawks

For the Dallas Stars, Friday nights matchup with the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues was more than a measuring stick. It was for a share of first place in the Western Conference. After seeing their six-game point streak 5-0-1...

Tennis-Halep survives Rybakina onslaught to win Dubai title

Top seed Simona Halep came back from a set down for the third time in the tournament to beat Kazakhstans rising star Elena Rybakina 3-6 6-3 7-65 to win the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships for the second time on Saturday. In a battle th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020