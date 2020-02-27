Left Menu
Development News Edition

Contested Democratic convention in the cards? Betting market thinks so

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 23:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 23:34 IST
Contested Democratic convention in the cards? Betting market thinks so
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Bernie Sanders has grabbed the early lead in the race to become the Democratic presidential nominee to challenge President Donald Trump in November, but one online political wagering market is showing an increase in bets on a different outcome: A contested party convention.

On PredictIt, one of the most active markets taking bets on U.S. politics, "Yes" contracts on the question "Will the Democrats have a brokered convention in 2020?" were trading at 54 cents on Thursday. Bettors come from the general public and are not necessarily more knowledgeable than anyone else. That was up 3 cents from Wednesday and translates to a 54% market-derived probability that neither Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, nor his half dozen or so rivals will secure the 1,991 delegates needed to win the nomination on the first ballot at the convention this July in Milwaukee.

Failure to secure a first-ballot win would result in a "brokered convention" - a term for the horse-trading that would ensue among the candidates and the party's power brokers to determine who gets the nomination. That has not happened in either the Democratic or Republican party nominating process since 1952. The rise in the contested-convention contract's price - accompanied by a surge in trading volume - comes as the first batch of large states get set to hold their primaries in the days ahead. South Carolina's primary is on Saturday and then 14 states known as Super Tuesday.

Only 100 delegates have been awarded so far after caucuses in Iowa and Nevada and a primary in New Hampshire. That is only 5% of the total needed for a first-ballot convention win. While Sanders claims the lead with 45, he has only a plurality so far. Behind him are former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg with 25, former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden with 15, and U.S. senators Elizabeth Warren with 8 and Amy Klobuchar with 7.

The PredictIt wagers reflect bettors in that market expecting the plurality pattern to hold in the weeks ahead, especially as billionaire Michael Bloomberg starts appearing on ballots in big states where he has spent heavily on advertising. The PredictIt contested-convention contract had traded as high as 59 cents earlier this month, but it fell sharply last Saturday on Sanders' strong showing in the Nevada caucuses, where he more than doubled his delegate count.

Still, as other Democrats have taken direct aim at Sanders and top Democratic Party officials https://www.nytimes.com/2020/02/27/us/politics/democratic-superdelegates.html show alarm over the prospect of a democratic socialist winning the nomination, his own odds on PredictIt have faltered this week as the brokered convention bets have regained steam. After hitting a high of 65 cents last weekend after Nevada, his contract was down to 53 cents on Thursday. The convention is due to take place from July 13-16 in Milwaukee ahead of a Nov. 3 election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

89 percent of Cambodian face challenging to manage personal finances: UN study

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

German states report total of 19 new coronavirus cases

Three western German states reported a total of 19 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, a day after the federal health minister said the country is at the start of an epidemic.In North Rhine-Westphalia, Germanys most populous state, th...

Vladimir Putin inspects Russia's answer to Disneyland before grand opening

President Vladimir Putin inspected Russias answer to Disneyland on Thursday, the countrys first large-scale indoor theme park which Moscow says will be the biggest of its kind in Europe when it opens on Saturday. The theme park, called Ostr...

Tennis-Djokovic bamboozles despairing Khachanov with drop shots in Dubai

Novak Djokovic used a dizzying array of drop shots to make short work of Karen Khachanov at the Dubai Open on Thursday, reaching the semi-finals with a dominant 6-2 6-2 win over the Russian seventh seed. Victory extended the Serbian world n...

Santander Brazil boss Rial given more say with board role

Santander Brazil head Sergio Rial will join Santanders board as a group executive director, the Spanish bank said on Thursday, giving the 59-year-old more influence over its overall strategy. The Brazilian is viewed as one of the leading ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020