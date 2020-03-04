Left Menu
BJP's behaviour more worrying than coronavirus: Chavan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 21:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 21:57 IST
Accusing the BJP of trying to destabilise the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan on Wednesday said the saffron party's behaviour was more worrying than coronavirus and that the Congress was trying to find an antibiotic for it. The Congress leader also said that despite the BJP's attempts to poach MLAs, there was no threat to the Madhya Pradesh government as Kamal Nath was a "very able" chief minister.

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar hit back at Chavan saying it does not behove a leader of his stature to make such "frivolous" comments. He also said that his party does not indulge in horse-rading. In a late-night political drama in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress claimed the BJP took eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the state government.

Doing a wordplay as he hit out at the BJP over the alleged "Operation Lotus" (poaching of MLAs) in Madhya Pradesh, Chavan told reporters outside the state legislature building complex here, "The BJP's behaviour is more worrying than coronavirus. Hence, precaution must be taken. We are trying to find an antibiotic for it." Chavan also said that 'Operation Lotus' has become a "routine affair" now and that non-BJP parties have grown accustomed to it. He added that there is no threat to the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

"The BJP tries to poach MLAs in the states where it is not in power. But Kamal Nath is a very able chief minister and there is no threat to Congress government in Madhya Pradesh," he added. Hitting back, Mungantiwar said it does not behove a leader of the former's stature to make such comments.

"If that is the case, then the word coronavirus begins with letter 'c' and so does the word 'Congress'...a provision needs to be made in the budget to train leaders (on what to speak)," Mungantiwar said, noting the budget session in the state is on. He said the BJP never indulges in horse-trading to form the government.

The former state minister said it is not the BJP's fault if the Congress MLAs want to leave their party. "So, I think, the government of those who make frivolous government should come down," Mungantiwar said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

