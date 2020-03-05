Left Menu
US News Roundup: U.S. chief justice slams Schume; Bloomberg bows out of the presidential contest and more

US News Roundup: U.S. chief justice slams Schume; Bloomberg bows out of the presidential contest and more
Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

California holds cruise ship offshore for coronavirus screening

An ocean liner that previously carried two passengers who contracted the coronavirus was barred on Wednesday from returning to its homeport of San Francisco from a voyage to Hawaii after at least 20 people aboard fell ill. California Governor Gavin Newsom said the cruise ship Grand Princess would remain at sea until passengers and crew complaining of symptoms that may be consistent with the coronavirus can be tested to determine whether they have it.

U.S. chief justice slams Schumer for 'dangerous' comment on justices in abortion case

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday issued an unusual rebuke of "dangerous" comments by top U.S. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer about two conservative Supreme Court justices appointed by President Donald Trump and how they might rule in a major abortion case. Schumer earlier on Wednesday assailed Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, saying they "won't know what hit" them if they rule in favor of abortion restrictions.

Bloomberg bows out of the presidential contest but his money will stay

After a not-so-Super Tuesday, Michael Bloomberg is out of the presidential nomination contest. But the power of his $60 billion fortune is staying in. Bloomberg on Wednesday switched from being a candidate to being a powerful backer of former Vice President Joe Biden, who dominated March 3 Super Tuesday voting in the race to challenge President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

U.S. opposes releasing a dying Bernard Madoff from prison early

The U.S. government opposed Bernard Madoff's request to be freed from prison even if he is close to death from kidney failure, saying he has never accepted responsibility for his massive Ponzi scheme or shown compassion for victims. In a Wednesday night court filing, prosecutors said denying the 81-year-old Madoff's request would uphold victims' and public faith in the justice system.

'They're addicted to me': How immigrants keep U.S. heartland cities afloat

One evening last fall, Jawad Rahimi held forth in his downtown bodega as a steady stream of hockey fans en route to a St. Louis Blues game mingled with his neighborhood regulars. A native of Afghanistan who arrived 16 years ago as a refugee from Azerbaijan, Rahimi has become a fixture in a city center beset with vacant homes and abandoned buildings. A typical day brings a steady flow of customers who come for beer, snacks or just to banter in his St.

Louis corner store. Alabama to execute man convicted of killing three police officers in 2004

An Alabama man is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Thursday for his role in the 2004 killing of three police officers at his apartment where they were attempting to arrest him for dealing drugs. Nathaniel Woods, 43, will be put to death at 6 p.m. CST (0000 GMT) at the Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama, for the murders of Birmingham police officers Carlos Owen, Harley Chisholm, and Charles Bennett.

California declares emergency over coronavirus as death toll rises in U.S.

The U.S. death toll from coronavirus infections rose to 11 on Wednesday as new cases emerged around New York City and Los Angeles, while Seattle-area health officials discouraged social gatherings amid the nation's largest outbreak. The first California death from the virus was an elderly person in Placer County, near Sacramento, health officials said. The person had underlying health problems and likely had been exposed on a cruise ship voyage between San Francisco and Mexico last month.

Washington state urges patience as Covid-19 test delays stoke anger

Washington state officials urged patience on Wednesday as medical staff reported fear and anger among people told they could not be tested for the coronavirus due to limited capacity in a state facing the United States' deadliest outbreak. Clinics in the Seattle area reported an increase in patients seeking tests as Washington reported 39 cases of coronavirus and 10 deaths.

Biden rides momentum to big Super Tuesday wins, Sanders ahead in California

A resurgent Joe Biden rode a wave of momentum to win Texas and eight other states and Bernie Sanders was leading in Super Tuesday's biggest race in California, setting up a one-on-one battle for the Democratic presidential nomination. In a surprisingly strong showing, Biden rolled to victories across the South, Midwest, and New England on the biggest day of voting in the Democratic campaign. Americans in 14 states cast ballots for a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

Biden's comeback leaves Sanders little time to expand the appeal

After losing the momentum in the Democratic presidential race, Bernie Sanders has work to do - and little time to do it - to build the "multiracial, multigenerational movement" he says will propel him to victory over President Donald Trump in November. In an unexpectedly strong night for Joe Biden, the former vice president won 10 of the 14 states up for grabs on Super Tuesday, confirming suspicions that Sanders was struggling to expand his base, particularly among older voters and African Americans.

