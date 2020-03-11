Scindia has taken wrong decision by joining BJP: Puducherry CM

Jyotiraditya Scindia took a wrong decision by joining the BJP which is trying to topple the Congress governments in the country by luring their MLAs with money, said Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. "The BJP is trying to replicate the Karnataka model everywhere. Though it failed in Maharashtra, the party succeeded in achieving its goal in states like Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa," Narayanasamy told ANI.

Last year in Karnataka, a huge political drama had ensued and finally resulting in the breakdown of the JD(S) government and BJP gaining control of the state. Meanwhile, the Puducherry CM said that the BJP is luring the MLAs with money and it is disheartening to see Scindia having fallen to their "sinister design".

"With this sudden political change, it seems that the people who elected the government have no say now. I believe that it is time for an amendment to the anti-defection law," the Chief Minister said. He also said that the political thinkers and the legislators should have a rule under which a person would not be able to switch over to some other party once his party has been elected for 5 years.

However, he expressed immense confidence in Kamal Nath being capable of proving his majority in the Assembly. (ANI)

