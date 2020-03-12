Left Menu
COVID-19: BJP MLA wears mask at Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai

BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar on Thursday came to the Vidhan Bhawan wearing a mask as a precautionary measure against novel coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 13:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 13:54 IST
COVID-19: BJP MLA wears mask at Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai
BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar (Photo Courtesy - Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar on Thursday came to the Vidhan Bhawan wearing a mask as a precautionary measure against novel coronavirus. "Two new cases of coronavirus have been found in Mumbai. As the Assembly session is on, many people come to the Vidhan Bhawan including media personnel. So, people are at high risk. Therefore, I would advise them also to wear a mask. I request the government to distribute masks to people," Sagar said while speaking to reporters.

In the wake of rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the ongoing Assembly session has been curtailed by six days. The budget session of Assembly will now conclude on March 14 instead of its scheduled date of March 20. Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray confirmed 10 positive cases of coronavirus in the state so far, including eight positive cases in Pune.

"Among the 10 cases, eight are from Pune and two from Mumbai," Thackeray told reporters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

