Govt should clear Shaheen Bagh area: BJP MP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 14:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 14:20 IST
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri on Wednesday said that government should clear the Shaheen Bagh area from protesters as it is creating trouble for the general public. Speaking during the Zero Hour, Bidhuri said more than five lakh people coming from Noida to Delhi are facing trouble due to protesters in Shaheen Bagh.

He claimed that even ambulances are also not allowed to pass through. The protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Shaheen Bagh started on December 15 last year.

Officials from police and Southeast district administration visited Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday to urge anti- CAA protestors to vacate the area in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. It came a day after the Delhi government announced that any gathering - religious, family, social, political or cultural -- of over 50 people will not be allowed in the national capital till March 31 in view of the coronavirus scare.

