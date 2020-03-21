Rebel MP Congress MLAs join BJP

Rebel Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs including all six former cabinet ministers on Saturday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here, at party president JP Nadda's residence. Nadda symbolically inducted them into the party by offering him a party stole. Party leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narendra Singh Tomar, and Kailash Vijayvargiya were present during the occasion.

Earlier on Saturday, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati has accepted the resignation of all rebel MLAs including six cabinet ministers who are said to be supporters of Congress' former senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. These members include Imarti Devi, Tulsi Silawat, Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Govind Singh Rajput and Prabhuram Choudhary. They all were cabinet ministers in Kamal Nath government.

After Kamal Nath resigned as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday claimed that his party was not in the game to form or topple the state government and asked the Congress to do self-introspection to analyse what gave rise to such a situation. After tendering his resignation, Kamal Nath stated that the recent turn of events in the state add a new chapter in the weakening of democratic principles. He made the announcement at a press conference in Bhopal hours ahead of the scheduled floor test on Friday.

22 Congress MLAs tendered their resignation after Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent face of the Congress, resigned and joined the BJP. (ANI)

