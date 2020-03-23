Chouhan 4th time lucky; to be sworn in Madhya Pradesh CM
BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be sworn in Madhya Pradesh chief minister for the fourth time at 9 pm on Monday. He was elected state BJP Legistature Party leader here in the evening.
The legislature party members - wearing masks due to coronavirus threat and sitting two chairs away from each other - unanimously elected Chouhan as their leader. BJP's central observers Arun Singh and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe joined the meeting via video conferencing from Delhi.
