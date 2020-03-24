Left Menu
DMK lauds PM's call for 21-day lockdown to curb virus spread

  • Chennai
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 22:40 IST
  • Created: 24-03-2020 22:40 IST
Opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a three week lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, saying it should be made into a "self-imposed rule." Party chief M K Stalin said people should realise there was no alternative to stem the spread of the virus. "I wholeheartedly welcome the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the (spread) of coronavirus," he said in a Facebook post.

"Let's make this a self-imposed rule," he added. People should realise there was no alternative to check the virus spread and follow it, he said.

Modi earlier announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus..

