Govt forms help desk to seek correct information about Coronavirus: PM Modi

He expressed his condolences to the families of all those killed in the terror attack in Gurudwara in Kabul. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi while interacting with the people of his constituency - Varanasi through video-conferencing said that as the MP of Varanasi, he should have been among them in times like this but it could not be possible due to the things which are going on in Delhi. He added that despite being busy, he has been taking regular updates about Varanasi from his colleagues.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the people of Varanasi for performing rituals & offering prayers to Goddess Shailputri to give us all the strength to fight the country's battle against Coronavirus. He said, "At times, people don't pay attention to things which are important, the same is happening in India." He also urged people to understand facts & not believe in rumors. He added that Coronavirus doesn't discriminate between rich & poor and it will not spare anyone. He expressed his condolences to the families of all those killed in the terror attack in Gurudwara in Kabul.

The Prime Minister announced that the Government has formed a help desk, in collaboration with WhatsApp to seek correct information about Coronavirus. He said it can be accessed through the WhatsApp number 9013151515 by texting 'Namaste' to this number, in either English or in Hindi. He said that the Mahabharat war was won in 18 days and it would take 21 days for India to win the war against novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister appealed to all the citizens that if they notice any incident where professionals, such as doctors & nurses, are ill-treated, then they should take an initiative to make such people understand that they are wrong. He said that he has asked Home Ministry & DGPs to take strict action against those who are not supporting or not co-operating with doctors, nurses & other professionals who are serving us in this critical time. He added that this country's common man believes in taking the right step at the right time. He said that on 22 March, it was clearly seen how all the citizens supported Janata Curfew and then at 5 pm, expressed gratitude for the professionals fulfilling their duties in essential services. He added that healthcare professionals working in white uniforms in hospitals are like God for us today, they are saving us from the disease, they are saving us by risking their own lives.

