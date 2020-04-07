Trump campaign spokeswoman McEnany to become White House press secretary - CNN

A spokeswoman for President Donald Trump's campaign, Kayleigh McEnany, will become the new White House press secretary, CNN reported, in the latest shakeup of the president's communications office.

The newspaper said McEnany, who was spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee before joining Trump's re-election team, will take over from Stephanie Grisham. Grisham had only been in the post since June when she took over from Sarah Sanders.

