Left Menu
Development News Edition

Project Dolphin announced by PM Modi to be launched in 15 days: Javadekar

The prime minister had on the 74th Independence Day announced ‘Project Dolphin’, saying it will give a boost to biodiversity and create employment opportunities. “As announced by PM @narendramodi ji on #74thIndependenceDay, @moefcc will be launching a holistic Project #Dolphin in another 15 days for the conservation and protection of the #Dolphins in the rivers and in oceans of the country,” Javadekar tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 14:24 IST
Project Dolphin announced by PM Modi to be launched in 15 days: Javadekar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI) Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi, Aug (17) The ambitious project to conserve Gangetic river dolphins announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launched in 15 days, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday. The prime minister had on the 74th Independence Day announced 'Project Dolphin', saying it will give a boost to biodiversity and create employment opportunities.

"As announced by PM @narendramodi Ji on #74thIndependenceDay, @moefcc will be launching a holistic Project #Dolphin in another 15 days for the conservation and protection of the #Dolphins in the rivers and in oceans of the country," Javadekar tweeted. The PM had on August 15 said his government wanted to promote Project Dolphin.

"We will focus on both types of dolphins living in the rivers and in the seas. This will also give a boost to biodiversity and create employment opportunities. This is also a center of attraction for tourism. So, we are going to move forward in this direction too," Modi had said. Gangetic river dolphins were declared national aquatic species in 2010.

The Ganges river dolphin is a species of freshwater dolphins primarily found in the Ganga and Brahmaputra rivers and their tributaries in India, Bangladesh, and Nepal. In India, these dolphins are sighted in long deep river reaches in Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

As per official figures, there are about 3,700 Gangetic river dolphins in the Indian river systems. As river dolphins act as indicators of healthy river ecosystems, their conservation would also ensure controlling river pollution and improving the availability of fish and enhancing economies of local communities through sustainable fishery, the ministry said.

"It envisages to address conservation concerns and empower the stakeholders like the river-dependent population in reducing river pollution and allowing sustainable fishery and river-based other livelihood options through scientifically oriented conservation methods," it said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC adjourns to Aug 19 hearing on ED's plea against bail granted to Shivinder Mohan Singh

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned to August 19 hearing on Enforcement Directorates ED plea against Delhi High Courts order granting bail to former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh in the Religare Finvest money laundering...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe stuck on the ground as China markets jump

Shares crept back toward recent peaks on Monday as Chinese markets swung higher, while investors waited to see if the recent sell-off in longer-dated U.S. Treasuries would be extended and perhaps take some pressure off the dollar. Europe wa...

India, Nepal discuss progress in development projects in Oversight Mechanism meet

India and Nepal on Monday held the eighth round of Oversight Mechanism OSM meeting, in which the two sides discussed the progress made in India-assisted development projects in the last one year. The OSM was co-chaired by Indian Ambassador ...

DMK chief Stalin, Rajinikanth say SPB's health is improving

DMK president M K Stalin and top actor Rajinikanth on Monday had glad tidings for star singer S P Balasubrahmanyams fans with the party leader saying the vocalists health is showing improvement and the film icon stating that he has crossed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020