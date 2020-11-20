Noida finds permanent solution to temporary dumping site

Noida: Piles of garbage in cities have been a perennial problem, and with lack of landfill sites, the problem acquires a gigantic proportion. Unlike many landfill sites in India with mounds as high as 165 ft, Noida is working to handle its waste in an organized manner. The recent case in point is the plan to discontinue the temporary dumping site in Sector 145 and replace it with the permanent landfill site in Dostpur Mangroli on Yamuna Pushta. The authority has identified the site in khasra number 133, 134, 16 to 170. Meanwhile, the authority is also working towards making Sector 145 Noida a residential sector with elaborate plans. Noida, which has 165 sectors and 65 villages, produces around 900 metric tonnes of waste daily; a concerted effort is needed to ensure that city gets a permanent landfill site to stop dumping of waste haphazardly. The authority is making all efforts to ensure that the city stays green. Recently, the authority launched an integrated control room for management of solid waste. Authority officials said, "The objective of the 'Integrated Control and Command Centre' is to monitor the waste collection, transportation, and remediation of the waste at Sector 145 plant located off the Noida-Greater Noida expressway." With the permanent dumpsite identified, the temporary dumping site at sector 145 will move out soon. Nitin Saraswat, a resident in the area around sector 145, says, "Noida needs a permanent solution as waste management is an intrinsic part of any city planning. We are happy that the problem of the landfill site is solved now. The city is developing fast with lakhs of people moving in Noida every day. Going by the reports, the authority is serious about the issue and is also working well on the waste management aspect." The authority is making all efforts to provide a clean and healthy environment for the people of the city. Recently, it launched an integrated control room for management of solid waste. Also, a waste remediation plant is set up by a Korean company with an investment of Rs 18 crore to minimise the fumes and odour for dumping site in Sector 145 Noida despite it being a temporary site. "The objective of the 'Integrated Control and Command Centre' is to monitor the waste collection, transportation, and remediation of the waste at Sector 145 plant located off the Noida-Greater Noida expressway," said authority officials. Noida authority has also decided to buy farmland in Sector 145 and develop it as a residential sector. Sector 145 was marked for the residential sector in 2013-14 itself, but it got stuck because of cases by farmers regarding compensation. The matter has been resolved now, and the authority is working towards the betterment of Sector 145 Noida. For residents, 2200 plots have been allotted out of which 250 have already been developed. Work on the 45-meter main road and sector roads is also progressing, sewage drains are being built, and soon green belt will also be developed here

