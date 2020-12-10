NEI's 75-year-old Jaipur plant awarded the coveted IGBC Green Factory Building Platinum Certification

- One of the oldest factories in Northern India and the first factory of this tenure in Rajasthan to be conferred with this prestigious certification for its best-in-class sustainability practices - The factory saves 5.81 mWh energy and 6290 KL water annually, enough to sustain a village of 300 houses for two months JAIPUR, India, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Engineering Industries Ltd (NEI), part of USD 2.4 billion diversified CK Birla Group, was recently awarded Green Factory Building Platinum Certification by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for its 75-year-old manufacturing facility located in Jaipur. Spread across 75 acres, this facility comprising office blocks and factory buildings received this highest level of rating for green buildings offered by IGBC. This certification is a benchmark for sustainably designed buildings. As the oldest factory in Rajasthan to receive this certification, NEI has been making constant strides for more than a decade to transform this facility into one of the best-in-class green buildings and further support NEI's sustainability mission. Being one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of bearings, NEI continuously works towards improving its processes in order to be ahead of environment and efficiency related regulatory norms. The company has ensured that they implement all the major green practices and highest standards of water and energy conservation, waste management, CO2 emissions reduction and environmental quality.

Speaking on this development, Rohit Saboo, President & CEO, National Engineering Industries Ltd, said, ''It is a moment of immense pride and honour to be recognised by IGBC for the genuine efforts made by NEI going beyond the mandatory to implement sustainability measures and improve our carbon footprint. NEI believes that continuous efforts need to be made to adopt latest sustainability methods, both in terms of the building as well as manufacturing. Water and energy being two of the most critical resources, we shall continue to keep our focus on implementing efficient measures like utilising solar power, rainwater harvesting, on-site water treatment and replacing old equipment to more energy efficient machines and technology. We have also implemented digital energy monitoring systems across the plant to reduce energy consumption significantly.'' By implementing rainwater harvesting, NEI has been able to save more than six million litres of water in a year. Additionally, the wastewater from the factory is treated in Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) and the treated water is used for landscaping and softscaping areas within the campus. This way, there is zero discharge outside the plant. With its sustainable green building design, the facility also optimizes the natural day light and has efficient lighting and air conditioning systems to reduce its energy consumption by 39% overall. With its 1500 KW rooftop solar and 100% LED lighting, facility also contributes further towards reducing its carbon footprint up to 38%.

NEI follows sustainable practices in its other facilities as well which are situated in Haryana and Gujarat. NEI's Gujarat plant has also been Platinum Certified by IGBC in 2016. About NEI (National Engineering Industries Ltd) Founded in 1946, National Engineering Industries Ltd (NEI) is India's leading bearings manufacturer and exporter, renowned for excellence in quality and delivery. Headquartered in Jaipur, NEI is an integral part of the US$ 2.4 bn CK Birla Group. Having started with 30,000 bearings in 19 sizes in 1946, NEI has evolved to manufacture over 200 million bearings each year in more than 1450 sizes to serve a host of customers across India and 30 other countries across five continents. Leading customers from US, Germany, Brazil, Japan, Australia etc. have entrusted NEI with their critical product requirements. NEI also serves the Indian aftermarket through a countrywide network of 550 authorized stockists. With an employee strength of over 2,800 and five manufacturing plants in Jaipur, Newai (Rajasthan), Manesar (Haryana) and Vadodara (Gujarat), NEI is equipped with global manufacturing and process technology and one of the best R&D centres in the country.