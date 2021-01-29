India among frontline countries in implementing Paris Agreement on climate change: Prez

India is among the frontline nations in implementing the Paris Agreement on climate change, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday, reiterating that environment protection is one of the topmost priorities of the government.

Addressing a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament, Kovind said, ''Along with development, environment protection is also one of the topmost priorities of my government. With this resolve, efforts are being made to achieve the goal of reduction in the emissions intensity of GDP by 33 to 35 per cent by the year 2030 as compared to the year 2005. India is among the frontline nations in implementing the Paris Agreement.'' He also highlighted that India's renewable energy capacity has grown two-and-a-half times while solar energy has increased 13 times.

''The work on setting up the world's largest hybrid renewable energy park in the desert of Kutch has commenced recently. In the last six years, India's renewable energy capacity has grown two-and-a-half times, whereas the solar energy capacity has increased 13 times.

''Today, almost one-fourth of the total energy production in the country is coming from renewable energy sources,'' the president said.

