Ukraine's Zelenskiy says COVAX vaccines will not cover its needs

The amount of COVID vaccines that Ukraine expects to receive under the global COVAX scheme will not be enough for its needs, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.

Ukraine has said it expects to receive 8 million doses from COVAX, but hopes that can be doubled. It has a population of 41 million.

