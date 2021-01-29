Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says COVAX vaccines will not cover its needs

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:36 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says COVAX vaccines will not cover its needs
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)

The amount of COVID vaccines that Ukraine expects to receive under the global COVAX scheme will not be enough for its needs, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.

Ukraine has said it expects to receive 8 million doses from COVAX, but hopes that can be doubled. It has a population of 41 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

CRPF DG hails his jawans' patience during farmers' R-Day tractor rally in Delhi

Hailing the CRPF jawans patience and restraint during the farmers tractor rally in New Delhi on the Republic Day in protest against the Centres agricultural laws, Director General A P Maheshwari of the paramilitary force on Friday said the ...

White House says U.S.-China trade deal among issues in broad review

The Biden administration will review all national security measures put in place by former President Donald Trump, including the U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal signed in January 2020, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.Ever...

Schools for Class 9, 11 students, colleges, diploma institutions in Delhi to reopen from Feb 5

All schools for classes 9 and 11 students as well as degree diploma institutions, including polytechnics and ITIs, in the national capital will reopen from February 5, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday. The conditions woul...

PM says Netherlands will catch up on vaccinations, but has supply fears

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday that he regretted the Netherlands slow start on coronavirus vaccinations, but that he was more concerned about the current lack of supply. I regret it enormously, but well catch up, he told rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021