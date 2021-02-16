Left Menu

Delhi Forest Dept invites proposals for empanelment of agencies for tree transplantations

In October last year, the Delhi government approved a tree transplantation policy to prevent felling of trees due to development works in the city.Under the tree transplantation policy, agencies concerned will have to transplant 80 per cent of the trees affected by their projects to a new location.A dedicated panel of government agencies with track record and experience of tree transplantation is being formed under the policy, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said while announcing the policy.

The Delhi Forest Department has invited proposals for empanelment of agencies for tree transplantations in the national capital.

The proposals were invited for empanelment of agencies earlier this month, following the city government's new tree transplantation policy. In October last year, the Delhi government approved a tree transplantation policy to prevent felling of trees due to development works in the city.

Under the tree transplantation policy, agencies concerned will have to transplant 80 per cent of the trees affected by their projects to a new location.

A dedicated panel of government agencies with track record and experience of tree transplantation is being formed under the policy, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said while announcing the policy. Under this policy, 10 saplings will be planted in addition to the whole tree being dug up with the root intact and scientifically transplanted at another location instead of being felled.

