Denmark's Election: Frederiksen's Leadership Tested Amid Shifting Politics

Danes are voting in an election that could grant Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen a third term. Initially bolstered by her firm stance against former U.S. President Donald Trump's Greenland overtures, Frederiksen's popularity is now tested by domestic and economic issues. Opinion polls indicate her Social Democrats may face their weakest result in decades.

Frederiksen, who became Denmark's leader in 2019, broke a long-standing left-right political divide. Her coalition, however, risks losing its majority. The election's outcome is pivotal for Denmark's future leadership, with Frederiksen remaining a key contender despite mixed views on her leadership style.

Major campaign issues include Frederiksen's wealth tax proposal to support education and welfare. The election will test Denmark's parliamentary balance, with centrist leaders and Greenlandic politics potentially swaying the government formation. Voting concludes at 8 p.m. local time, with results expected shortly after.

(With inputs from agencies.)