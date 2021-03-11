Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more
Solar Orbiter (Image source: NASA)

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Russia, China sign memorandum on lunar research station

Russia and China signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday to set up an international lunar research station, Russia's Roscosmos space agency said. Moscow and Beijing will draw up a roadmap to establish the station and cooperate closely on planning, designing and implementing the project as well as presenting it to the world space community, it said.

Mars on Earth: Turkish lake may hold clues to ancient life on planet

As NASA's rover Perseverance explores the surface of Mars, scientists hunting for signs of ancient life on the distant planet are using data gathered on a mission much closer to home at a lake in southwest Turkey. NASA says the minerals and rock deposits at Salda are the nearest match on earth to those around the Jezero Crater where the spacecraft landed and which is believed to have once been flooded with water.

(With inputs from agencies.)

